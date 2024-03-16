Whale Trail work to begin



CONSTRUCTION on the long-awaited and anticipated ‘Whale Trail’ footpath for Woolgoolga is set to begin next week.

The Whale Trail will connect the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve with the Solitary Islands Coastal Walk.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

City of Coffs Harbour (Council) have also resolved that the Whale Trail footpath will now be 1.8 metres wide instead of 1.5 metres.

City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos said the project will provide access to a “stunning and popular” part of the coastline.

The $1.1 million project is in the final design stage and residents may notice City of Coffs Harbour staff ‘pegging out’ the route at the Woolgoolga Headland ahead of the construction start date of 18 March.

“The topography of the headland has made this a challenging project but extensive community consultation has landed the final design in the best possible place for the enjoyment of all,” City of Coffs Harbour City Infrastructure Director Andrew Beswick said.

The project will include a concrete footpath, elevated boardwalks, car parking, kerbing, seating and lookouts.

The Whale Trail project – supported by the City of Coffs Harbour and a NSW Government grant – is due to be completed by the end of June.