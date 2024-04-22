

APRIL 16th 2024

Ready to try something new? Why not Give Golf a Go?

At Hawks Nest, we’ve been running an introductory program for ladies called Give Golf a Go since 2020, which aims to encourage more women to play. Golf is a game for everyone, played in the great outdoors, with proven health benefits including improved fitness, endurance, social connectedness, and mental wellbeing. It’s a great sport for women of all ages.

Our first intake of Give Golf a Go saw 9 ladies coming to weekly clinics with club professional Andrew McCormack.

He started with the fundamentals of set up and swing, and it wasn’t long before all the ladies were striking the ball well and having fun. Many have now become club members who play in our regular social and competition events.

Give Golf a Go runs repeat clinics for beginners and improvers. Hawks Nests’ new golf professional, Glen Haynes now runs the clinics, capped at 8 players to get the most from tuition. His focus is on helping new players make good contact with the ball with each club, explaining why the ball might go left or right. Glen’s advice starts with the swing: “free and fast, it’s not just about strength, but speed”.

Clinics are held on the driving range, practice greens and bunkers, as well as out on the course to experience the real deal. After this tempting taste of golf, there are plenty of avenues open to new players including social play, short format informal competition, and perhaps full membership with regular 18 hole competitions. Golf is a game for life, and we’re always working to keep ladies in the sport by balancing the challenges with a lot of fun.

Give Golf a Go runs on Fridays at 10am, regular classes and clinics are on Mondays and Fridays from 8.30am. You’ll be able to stay up to date with your group via Glen’s WhatsApp groups.

So ladies, come and Give Golf a Go. Contact Glen Haynes 0401923883 or the Pro Shop 49970740.

Hawks Nest Ladies Golf

Results for Saturday April 13th 2024

35 Ladies teed off on a glorious autumn Saturday in an individual Stableford event.

A Grade: 1st Maxine Mitchell on 37 (best score of the day); 2nd Ann Syme 35; 3rd Helen Haynes 34 C/B

B Grade: 1st Renea Kerr 35; 2nd Donna O’Brien 34; 3rd Janet Moore 32

Place getters (34-30): Mandy Dickson, Samantha Leggatt, Marcia Smith, Cheryl Rose, Julie Hammond, Kay Kim, Sue Campton, Marguerite Miller and Denise Sainty.

NTP 10th Hole: Annie Benton

Tuesday’s team event was played off the grey tees as a Waltz Stableford. Players kept their individual scores, but the team score for each hole was recorded in a waltz rhythm of 1-2-3 (the best 1 score on the first hole, best 2 scores on the 2nd, best 3 scores on the 3rd and repeat). A very good field of 65 ladies had fun in their teams, with a lot of happy chatter in the clubhouse afterwards. Special mention today goes to Denise Sainty with a magnificent eagle on the 15th. From 115 metres out, she used her 5 hybrid to land the ball on the edge of the green and roll it into the hole for 2 shots, & 4 points. Also, to Jo Collins who chipped in for a 3/4 pointer on the 17th.

Results for Tuesday 16th April 2024

1st Sue Kovacs, Annie Benton, Denise Sainty & Sue Brownrigg

2nd Joanne Scott, Carol Wiggins, Janet Olsen & Shaz Carter

3rd Sue Campton, Deb Gardner, Deb Dummett & Dawn Wiggins

Place Getters: Pauline Barham, Maxine Mitchell, Karen Serhan & Rhonda Dorman; Robyn Wade, Janet Moore, Marlene stokes & Helena Wilton; Marguerite Miller, Sari McDonald, Di Davis & Carolyn Affleck.

Chip Ins: Denise Sainty, Jo Collins, Carolyn Affleck, Barb Birmingham, Di Rumble Dickson & Donna Gorton.

Tuesday Lady Vets 9 Hole

1st Pat Marr 21; 2nd Ann Browning 17; 3rd Pam Kelly 16

Congratulations to all our winners and participants today.

By Dianne BOWES