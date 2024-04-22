Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club



TUESDAY 16th April: Round 2 (Semi Final) Club Championship Triples and social bowls played. Format for social bowls was a game of Fours (Precy Swaddling swinger Lead), just 12 ends bowled. The winners were Precy, Carolyn Fredericks, Loretta Baker and Pat Baker 17 v Precy, Jan Coomer, Kris MacDonald and Judi Polak 8. Results of the Triples Competition Dawn Jones, Ingrid Luck and Sandra Leisemann were having a close contest v Lynda Richards, Robyn Beaumont and Dale Winter, 6 all on the 7th end. From here on Sandra’s team slowly edged in front with just 3 ends left to bowl they held a lead of 7 shots (16 v 9). Dale’s team won the last 3 ends but didn’t score enough points to win the game, ultimately losing by 2 points, 16 v 14. Lyn Nightingale, Gay Pezet and Bev Harrington led all the way defeating Irene Roberts, Deyonne Page and Lynne Green 21 v 12.

Thursday 18th April: The Final of the Triples Lyn Nightingale, Gay Pezet and Bev Harrington v Dawn Jones, Ingrid Luck and Sandra Leisemann. This game was “neck to neck” from the start, on the 10th end the score was 8 all, from here on things changed the next 4 ends resulted in Bev’s team gaining 13 shots (5,1,5 & 2) the score now 21 v 8, with just 3 ends left to bowl nearly an impossible task for Sandra’s team to make a come back. TGWBC Club Championship Triples winners are Lyn, Gay and Bev winning by 10 shots 22 v 12. Great bowling by all competitors.

Social bowls played 2 games of Fours 12 ends, Danni Smith swinger Lead. Danni, Deb Gardner, Dorothy Thompson and Dale Winter 8 v Danni, Precy Swaddling, Lynda Richards and Bev Dunn 8. A win for Kris MacDonald, Sue Morris, Dale Cameron and Pat Baker 12 v Jan Coomer, Carolyn Fredericks, Deyonne Page and Bette Saillard 7.

Naturally the winners for the day were Kris, Sue, Dale and Pat.

Coming events: Tuesday 30th April Unfurling of the Pennant Flag, following the ceremony 12 ends of bowls followed by lunch.

By Lynda RICHARDS

