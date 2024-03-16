Little Wings celebrate IWD in Coffs Harbour

LITTLE Wings, a non-profit organisation that provides free flight and ground transport services for seriously ill children in rural and remote areas, chose Coffs Harbour for its first regional International Women’s Day lunch.

Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson addressed gathered guests at Coffs Harbour Surf Club.



“This is our third consecutive year delivering an International Women’s Day event, opening up important conversations about women, raising their voices and ensuring that they have a seat at the table to create change; embracing diversity and celebrating the unique offerings of women across all platforms.”

Ms Pearson said women continue to be impacted by health access disparities in rural and remote locations.

“At Little Wings we proudly support so many women, including the mothers and grandmothers that are supporting their seriously ill children through some of the darkest and most challenging times of their lives.

“But we continue to see children receiving a delayed diagnosis and treatment due to lack of education, support and access to healthcare services in the bush.

“We want to be part of that change, so here we are sharing the knowledge and tools for women and girls to be able to access, to have the language to change their narrative and improve their health.”

The event was made possible through Little Wings’ partnership with Multicultural NSW.

“We want to acknowledge their support, but most importantly, to thank them for being such an important part of the Little Wings journey,” said Clare.

By Andrea FERRARI

