National Medal awarded to Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue’s Graeme King



ON MARCH 8, Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour awarded Graeme King with a National Medal for nearly three decades of commitment to the service.

Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan presented the medal recognising Graeme’s outstanding 28 years of volunteer service keeping people safe on our waterways.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Grame joined the Royal Volunteer Coastal Patrol in 1996, which later became Volunteer Marine Rescue, and served as Unit Commander for eight years.

He remains an active rescue boat crew member and radio operator today.

Receiving the award, Graeme said his boat crew duties had involved assisting many and varied vessels, “from 20 metre yachts and motor cruisers down to an inflatable flamingo and everything in between”.

“Generally, the crews on board distressed vessels were pleased to welcome and cooperate with our rescue vessel crew to achieve safe outcomes,” he said.

Graeme recalled that on one occasion the skipper of the distressed vessel asked the rescue vessel to stand clear when they arrived to allow his young offsider to deal with his ‘first real fish’.

“After ten minutes a large cobia was duly landed and the assistance required was then delivered and the assist completed.

“Everybody happy and safe,” said Graeme.

Five-year long service medals were also awarded to coxswain Paul McLeod and radio operator Peter Babbage.

Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour crews will be on the water on Saturday 23 March providing assistance to the Pittwater to Coffs yacht race.

By Andrea FERRARI

