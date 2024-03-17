Orara High Clontarf Academy boys clean up around Jetty Beach



ORARA High Clontarf Academy students made an add-on to their regular physical training in support of Clean Up Australia Day.

Joined by City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos, the boys donned gloves and picked up rubbish around Jetty Beach.



Orara High Clontarf Academy Director Warwick Jones told News Of The Area, “It was great to see our boys from Orara Clontarf Academy enjoying a Clean Up Australia Day activity, alongside Coffs Harbour Mayor Mr Paul Amos and other community members.

“It was such a positive experience for the boys with a lot of community members making comments about what a great thing they were doing.”

Warwick said events like these do so much more than simply contribute to the cleanliness of the environment.

“The boys should be very proud of themselves.

“After such a great morning the boys got the opportunity to cool off in the ocean then enjoy a bacon and egg roll before heading back to school for roll call.”

The Clontarf Academy exists to improve the education, discipline, life skills, self-esteem and employment prospects of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men and by doing so equips them to participate more meaningfully in society.

Clontarf mentors and counsels students on a range of behavioural and lifestyle issues while the school caters for their education needs.

Any Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander male enrolled at Orara High School is eligible to participate in the Clontarf Academy.

Through supportive relationships and environment, the boys develop improved self-esteem and confidence which enables them to participate in education, employment and society in a more positive way.

By Andrea FERRARI

