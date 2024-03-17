Touch Football Australia doubles-down on Coffs Harbour



SIGNED, sealed and soon to be delivered – the City of Coffs Harbour has secured the rights to host the Touch Football National Youth Cup (NYC) for the next three years.

The event – which attracts thousands of people in players, families, spectators and officials – has long been held in Queensland.



But there will be a change of scene in September when the NYC carnival rolls into the C.ex Coffs International Stadium as part of a hosting contract which runs through to the 2026 event.

“This is great news for Coffs Harbour – another national event at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium where magic happens and champions play,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos said.

“As well as bringing economic growth into the City, the NYC will generate goodwill and memories as the young players and their families undoubtedly enjoy all that Coffs Harbour has to offer.

Given the age of the players at this event, they will be accompanied in many cases by a support group of parents, grandparents and siblings.

“The City’s stadium is up there with the very best in regional Australia and has become highly sought after as a venue of choice for regional, state and national events.”

Cr Amos caught up with Touch Football Australia CEO Jamie O’Connor on Sunday night at the presentations for The Championships, which were run at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium across the weekend.

The three-day tournament for adult athletes saw a record 165 teams in action, cementing a bond between City of Coffs Harbour and Touch Football Australia which will be further strengthened by the 2024 DoorDash National Youth Championships.

“Coffs has long been the spiritual home of our senior championships, where some of the best players in the world have delivered so many great moments.

“We’re delighted to bring the NYC to Coffs and give our youth players the chance to follow in the footsteps of some of their idols,” Mr O’Connor said.

“The recent facility upgrades, accommodation options and accessibility make Coffs Harbour a terrific location for a tournament the size and scale of the NYC.

“It is an ideal place for families to come for the touch and stay to see all that the Mid North Coast has to offer.”

The 2024 DoorDash National Youth Championships will be staged at the stadium from 25-28 September.