United Hospital Auxiliary volunteers celebrated and rewarded



TIRELESS volunteers dedicating hours of their time to the United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) were thanked and rewarded for their work at the UHA NSW North Eastern Regional Forum on Monday 4 March.

Dorrigo UHA hosted the highly anticipated meeting welcoming more than 40 dedicated volunteers from across the region representing the almost-400 UHA volunteers serving in Mid North Coast hospitals from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie and west to Dorrigo.



In the past financial year alone, the volunteers have collectively contributed more than 60,000 hours of service to their respective hospitals, embodying the spirit of community and selflessness.

Their efforts also resulted in remarkable donations totalling $457,885.01, buying essential hospital equipment that enhances patient care and comfort.

Exemplifying their devotion to the UHA role are two local volunteers who were recognised at the forum with 20-year service badges – Dorrigo UHA members Sandra McGuire and Shirley Tyson.

With the gathering of like-minded individuals committed to making a difference in healthcare delivery, the forum saw the volunteers exchanging insights, sharing ideas and fostering friendships.

“This gathering underscores the invaluable contributions of our volunteers and the collective strength of our Auxiliary branches,” said Lizzy Bennett, president of the Dorrigo UHA.

“Their dedication and generosity resonate deeply within our communities, embodying the essence of compassion and kindness.”

Speaking at the forum, UHA State President Sally Cronberger congratulated the region’s volunteers on a stellar year.

“The branch members’ dedication and selfless giving of their time is nothing short of amazing,” Ms Cronberger said.

“The support UHA members have given their local health facilities over the past 90 years attests to the calibre of these treasures.

“I take this opportunity to thank Dorrigo branch for hosting the 2024 forum.

“Their hospitality to myself and State Treasurer Dee Hunter is very much appreciated as we realise the organisation that goes into hosting an event such as this.”

Mid North Coast Local Health District Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick acknowledged the volunteers’ outstanding contributions to local public hospitals.

“I would like to say to our 389 UHA members in the Local Health District that your collective achievements are a testament to your selflessness, dedication, and unwavering commitment to serving others,” he said.

“This significant contribution enhances the quality of care we provide to our patients and ensures our healthcare facilities remain at the forefront of medical excellence.

“Each hour you spend volunteering, each donation you make, is confirmation of your unwavering dedication to the wellbeing of others.”

To volunteer at any of the Mid North Coast’s UHA branches, please email Sharon.fuller1@health.nsw.gov.au.

By Andrea FERRARI

