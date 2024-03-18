Quality fields assemble for annual Port Stephens Box Fest 2024 bodyboard championships at Box Beach



BODYBOARD fever has gripped the Port Stephens region with record-equalling entries for the upcoming Box Fest 2024 carnival at Box Beach.

Established and emerging bodyboarders from all over the country will test their skills at secluded Box Beach – located within Tomaree National Park – from Friday March 22 to Sunday March 24 in the keenly-anticipated surf extravaganza.

In a huge boost, four of the event’s previous winners will contest this year’s Elite competition with two-time champion Liam Lucas the only absentee due to injury.

Lucas, a Tamarama native now living on the NSW south coast, is the reigning title holder but will observe from the sidelines as former champions Dallas Singer and Kane Brewer of Shoal Bay, John Cruickshank and South African Michael Osler do battle with local bodyboard heroes Hayden Pisani (Boat Harbour), Salamander Bay’s Nathan Price and Anna Bay’s Hamish Jenkins in a top quality Elite field.

Box Fest is regarded as the country’s biggest bodyboarding event for prize money and participation with $3000 prize pools for both the Elite and Elite Drop Knee divisions plus various prizes in other categories.

Port Stephens District Bodyboarders (PSBC) will again organise this year’s event with major sponsors Port Stephens Toyota and District Five Bodyboard Shop.

PSBC president Chad Pisani told News Of The Area that this year’s Box Fest event “has attracted a high-volume of entries”.

“It is shaping up as one of the biggest local sporting festivals on record with full numbers in the Open, Juniors, Over 35 Masters and Over 45 Grand Masters categories,” enthused Chad.

“Crowds will be treated to spectacular thrill-seeking action from the best bodyboarders across Australia in their pursuit of surfing silverware,” he added.

For further details check the Port Stephens District Bodyboarders Facebook page.

By Chris KARAS