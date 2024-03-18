Can you help Stinker identify these ladies?



OVER the last couple of years I have been compiling information for a book in the form of photographs, research and interviews.

The book, titled ‘Marsh Road’, which will be launched in October-November, tells an amazing story of a community with the strongest of bonds.

Through the good times and the bad the Bobs Farm community celebrated and commiserated as one.

Hard workers all.

Some of the photos I have collected are difficult to identify.

I am hoping someone will be able to recognise the ladies from the Bobs Farm, Marsh Road area.

Please contact me if you have any information at all relating to your family which you are willing to share.

Email stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE