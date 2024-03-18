26 Tomaree Road, Shoal Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



26 Tomaree Road, Shoal Bay

New Listing

Expressions of Interest

ARGUABLY one of the most sought out locations in Port Stephens has hit the market.

Within 300 metres to the stunning Shoal Bay Beach and Country Club this amazing location is a beach lover’s dream.

An original beach cottage that when renovated will be a terrific weekender or permanent rental.

Alternatively, start again and build your dream home on this slightly up sloping block. Spectacular homes are popping up all around in this idyllic suburb.

When people think of Port Stephens what they really picture is Shoal Bay – the only local area with beaches both inside the protection of the Port, and surf beaches as well.

There’s something for everyone, including the picturesque Tomaree Mountain, boat ramp, national park to explore, and a selection of restaurants opposite the waterfront.

Whether you swim, walk, jog, explore, snorkel, fish, surf, mountain bike, or just relax – this is the perfect place to be.

Contact Nelson Bay Real Estate at sales@nelsonbayrealestate.com.au or 02 4981 2655.