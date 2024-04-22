Photography group delves into ‘Waterfalls’ topic



EACH month the Myall U3A Photography Group selects one photo to be published in News Of The Area.

This month’s photo topic was ‘Waterfalls’ and the photo was taken by photographer Richard Crombie.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

This tranquil scene was taken at Halls Falls after a walk through the beautiful forest near Pyengana, east of St Helens, in the north east of Tasmania.

Halls Falls lies on the Groom River and drops from a hand-made nineteenth century weir, located upstream from the waterfall.

The weir remains from a time when Chinese miners worked the region’s rich mineral veins for tin.

During the 1880s tin was widely used for household utensils, including pots, pans, candleholders, oil lamps and lanterns.

Richard took the photo using a Canon 6D MkII, tripod mounted.

Settings: 6 seconds, f/8 ISO 320 with a 24mm lens.

For information about the Myall U3A Photography Group please email the Group Convenor Paul at mulvaney@bigpond.com.