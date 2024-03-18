Medowie’s Caitlyn Ashpole selected for AFL Indigenous Youth Leadership Camp



MEDOWIE schoolgirl Caitlyn Ashpole continues to impress keen judges on the local AFL scene.

The thirteen-year-old tyro has developed into one of the most promising centre half forwards in the region with skilful performances for the Port Stephens Power club in the Hunter Central Coast AFL Junior competition.

An accurate goal kicker and top marker with a high work rate, the emerging Ashpole is one of the local juniors to watch when the Power kick off their 2024 campaign next month.

Her superb displays during the Sydney Swans trials impressed officials who named the promising teenager in the club’s Junior Academy Squad as a just reward.

It followed her polished performances as captain of the Port Stephens Under 13s line up last season where she booted a bagful of goals and caught the eye with her durability and vision in the midfield.

Power officials identified the gifted Caitlyn as a top prospect at the age of six when she participated in the club’s Junior Program.

She is one of six Power juniors from Medowie to gain selection in the Sydney Swans’ 2024 Junior Academy Squads and recently was chosen to attend a NSW AFL Indigenous Youth Leadership Camp in Sydney next month.

NSW/ACT Diversity and Inclusion AFL Manager Simon Wilson told News Of The Area that Caitlin is one of several talented juniors that will take part in the special three day camp from April 19-21 at the Sydney Academy of Sport at Narrabeen.

“She will participate in the Indigenous Youth Leadership Program for girls aged thirteen to fifteen which is the first stage of the Indigenous talent pathway,” revealed Wilson.

“The program is an opportunity to build the capacity of our participants by supporting and encouraging them to be leaders in their community through education sessions and game development opportunities,” he said.

A highlight of the camp will be a feature match between the program participants and an Under 14 Multicultural side.

By Chris KARAS