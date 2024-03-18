Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Nippers rewarded for fantastic season



WELCOME rain did not hamper the Presentation Day for over 100 local Nippers at the Hawks Nest Golf Club on Sunday, 17 March, as the 2023-24 season winds down.

The young, bright, and ever-energetic future of the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club (TGHNSLSC) were presented with awards and prizes, including new sunnies, hats, goggles, and special trophies for the highest point-scorers throughout the season’s competitions, across eight age-groups, from U-6s to U-13s.

“With 143, it’s the biggest Nippers turnout in years,” declared Junior Activities Co-Ordinator Ryan Russell.

“The kids have had fun, definitely learnt a lot, and are now more confident in the water.”

Amanda Osmond voiced the sentiments of all the SLSC’s Age Managers when she congratulated the gathered Nippers on their outstanding achievements.

“We are proud of all your learning, how brave you have been this year,” she said.

Special Guest and Honorary Life Member Mick Rumble was invited to hand out the four big perpetual trophies.

The Vince McLean Encouragement Award for an exceptional Up-and-Comer went to U-10s’ Logan Hartman.

The Chris Richards Encouragement Award for recognition of someone who just loved being involved and doing their best went to U13s’ Charlotte Stephenson.

The Rex Sargeant Award, for a junior that went over and above what would normally be expected of a Nipper, went to U-10s’ Allie Bailey.

The Dr Ian Everett Award for overall highest championship point-score in all age groups was a tie, between U11s’ Laura Bagnall, and U12s’ Poppi Tyler.

“It’s not just fun and water, it’s also quite serious – the kids learn to identify risks, get out OK, and use all aspects of the beach, which is a serious place,” SLSC President Rebecca Curtis said.

“All our Age Group Leaders have seen you guys thrive, and we want more parents to be part of the Club and volunteer for roles like Age Group Managers.

“Next year their training will be at the same time as Nippers, to make it more convenient.”

“Thanks to all the Age Managers, and Lisa and Ryan.”

Everyone enjoyed lunch at the Hawks Nest Golf Club restaurant while the overdue rain fell outside.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

