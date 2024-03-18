Letter to the Editor: Thanks for your service



DEAR News Of The Area,

THANKS to the volunteer Rural Fire Service and all who helped fight the North Pindimar fire. They were still checking it out on Sunday.

My family and I wish to thank all those wonderful people who helped in this emergency.

At the peak time there were Brigades from many other areas all helping to control the fire and stopping it from crossing Warri Street.

At a couple of times it appeared under control but a strong wind came up and ignited it.

Another time it was thought safe but it seemed to re-ignite itself.

These volunteer firefighters give up their time to train and then work in dangerous situations for long hours to keep everyone else safe.

Then there were two neighbours, Jack and Paul, who used their equipment to support the firefighters and clear tracks and were there to do as requested by the firemen.

Next were the friends and neighbours, Cathy and Warwick Jones and their apprentice Braithe, and Jo Burns and Jack Jowett who helped to move our cows to safety.

Words seem empty but we are very grateful to all these people.

It is what community is and it is a privilege to live here.

These volunteer Fire Brigades always need more members.

Thanking you all,

Betty ECONOMOS.