Changed overnight traffic conditions on Hexham Bridge



MOTORISTS are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions on the southbound Hexham Bridge to carry out bi-annual maintenance work.

Transport for NSW will carry out maintenance on the southbound bridge from Tuesday 2 April, which includes inspecting, testing, and servicing the lift span systems, as well as general routine bridge maintenance to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the bridge.



To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 7pm to 5am from Sunday to Thursday and is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

All traffic will be directed onto the northbound bridge, which will operate with one lane in each direction and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h. The opening span will not open to marine traffic while the work is carried out. Traffic control will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Drivers of oversize and/or overmass vehicles are required to contact the site before travelling. A vehicle width limit of less than 9.2 metres will be enforced during this time.

Lane width restrictions will be in place during work hours with 3.6 metre wide lanes and one metre wide shoulders through the site.

During this work, lane width reductions will also be in place on the southern side of the bridge at the intersection of Maitland Road, while line marking and barrier installation is carried out for the Hexham Straight Widening project.