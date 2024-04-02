Transgrid calls for funding applications from community groups



NOT-FOR-PROFIT organisations can now apply for funding under the first round of Transgrid’s Community Partnerships Program this year.

Community groups in eligible areas of the Hunter region can now apply for grants of up to $5,000 to deliver services, facilities, activities and events.



Executive General Manager of Major Projects, Gordon Taylor, said the funding is part of Transgrid’s commitment to invest in local communities where transmission infrastructure is located or under development.

“We are delivering the critical infrastructure and priority projects identified by the Commonwealth and NSW governments to enable Australia’s clean energy future,” Mr Taylor said.

“Communities are at the heart of our renewable energy transformation and we are maximising the positive social and economic benefits for everybody.

“Not-for-profit groups across our vast network and clean energy project areas are the backbone of the places where we work and live.

“We enjoy positive and lasting relationships with our local communities and are delighted to support them by offering much-needed funding for a wide range of purposes.

“These grants support welfare and disability organisations, charities, neighbourhood centres, schools, sporting clubs, arts and environmental groups, health services, bushfire brigades, community festivals and more.

“Last year alone we provided grants to 116 not-for-profit organisations for initiatives including equipment for volunteer firefighters, an Indigenous tree and native bush foods nursery for the disabled community, land and habitat restoration, community theatre workshops, mental health awareness, local dental services, and wool and sheep industry training.

“I encourage community groups in eligible areas to take advantage of our Community Partnerships Program and apply for funding today.”

Applications for grants of up to $5,000 are open until April 30.

For more information about eligibility and how to apply, visit www.transgrid.com.au/cpp.