OPINION: Mayor of Port Stephens Ryan Palmer on Sponsorship investments



WE’VE been partnering with local businesses and community organisations for a long time now, giving back and supporting our community to create a vibrant place to live, work and visit.

Last month, I was fortunate enough to award 20 students with scholarships under the Mayoral Academic Program. Generously sponsored by local businesses, this program helps our brightest to achieve their academic ambition.

Now in its fourteenth year, we’ve supported more than 150 students. We’ve improved access to higher education opportunities and offset their costs of study.

The program also provides students with the opportunity to build relationships and create connections with industry leaders from across Port Stephens – setting the foundations for their success and hopefully, retaining some of their amazing skills here in their home communities.

Through partnerships, we see the benefits of investing in our future generations. The growth of our economy depends largely on our future workforce. Engaging our young minds with higher learning is critical to driving innovation and business success in the future – making sure our local business community stays agile in the ever-changing world of business today.

Our International Women’s Day Scholarships are another great investment in our future leaders. Last month we awarded 4 scholarships as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

These scholarships help local women further their knowledge, skill, or experience in a field of interest – whether that’s achieving a personal goal or one that contributes to local business or the wider community.

Right here in our own backyard, women are doing incredible things within our community that help to make Port Stephens an inclusive and supportive place to live.

Our partnerships with businesses and the community are important – by working together we’ll be more successful in helping shape the future of the next generation of community and industry leaders.

By Cr Ryan PALMER

Mayor of Port Stephens