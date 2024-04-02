Raymond Terrace Mural Creates Vibrant Space and Celebrates Indigenous Culture



THE bus stop on Sturgeon Street in Raymond Terrace has been transformed with a Mural which was inspired by a workshop with young people from the Youthie at the Wahroonga Aboriginal Corporation.

Kate Connor, Acting Vibrant Spaces Coordinator at Port Stephens Council told News Of the Area,” The mural at the Sturgeon Street bus stop was painted by Jason Russell of Koori Colours Art Gallery with permission from owner Terrace Central (owned by Panthera Group).”



The $6,000 project was funded through Council’s Vibrant Spaces Fund.

“Applications are now open for round two of the Vibrant Space Fund closing 5 April 2024.”

Murals are one form of public art.

“Public art can transform our places – it’s a way of expressing ourselves and telling a story.

“Public art can express our past and present, and show our aspirations for the future,” Ms Connor said.

“It creates new experiences, brings our places to life, celebrates our identity and connects us together.

“This is one of many Aboriginal murals in Port Stephens.

“Others can be seen at Donald Street Car Park Nelson Bay, the Visitor Information Centre, Medowie pre-school at Kindlebark Oval, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens and on interpretive signage at Robinson Reserve, Birubi Point and Soldiers Point.

“We welcome more public art across Port Stephens whether that is funded by Council, through our grants program or by a private organisation to help make our places more vibrant,” Ms Conner told News Of The Area.

By Marian SAMPSON