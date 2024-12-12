Christmas opportunities abound at St Andrew’s Tea Gardens



CHRISTMAS shoppers were given the opportunity to get their errands done early at the St Andrew’s Tea Gardens Op Shop Christmas Sale from Friday 5 to Saturday 6 December.

The Op Shop’s twice-annual sale (the other is in July) prompts the gathering of donated holiday goods into a central spot for festive fun and cheap prices.



“We have lots of Christmas stuff, but also something different,” said sale organiser Susan Nicholls.

A small army of volunteers helped set up in the main church hall, who were then rewarded with a beautiful morning tea featuring home-made food and sweets on the balcony.

Swarms of locals and visitors attended the sale over two days, perusing the inventory of Christmas decorations, antiques, toys, seasonal clothing, stocking fillers, jewelry and more.

“Everything has been donated since Christmas in July, and proceeds will go to Destiny Haven, as well as a few locally-based recipients,” Susan said.

Destiny Haven is a women’s recovery centre in the Hunter Valley.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

