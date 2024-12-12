Busways festive fundraising for Westmead Children’s Hospital



DEPOT teams at Busways Coffs Harbour and Macksville have been decorating their buses for the company’s annual fundraiser.

Two Christmas buses in Coffs and one in Macksville are getting the tinsel treatment for the festive season.



“It’s been a Busways tradition for many years, one that connects our teams and the communities we serve,” Assistant Area Manager of Busways Upper North Coast service Adam Turner told News Of The Area.

“The fact that it also helps raise money for children at Westmead Hospital makes it even more special.

“The Christmas buses are like little moving celebrations.”

Mr Turner is based out of Macksville and regularly travels to all the depots in his service region.

“There’s nothing quite like the joy of seeing our passengers light up when they step onto a Christmas bus.”

In raising funds for Westmead Children’s Hospital Intensive Care Unit, Busways commits that it will match every dollar donated by customers or employees, doubling the impact of each contribution.

People can donate by scanning the QR code on the onboard poster or visit Busways’ charity page online.

Travellers can use their transport app for the Christmas tree symbol to see if their bus is a Christmas bus.

By Andrea FERRARI

