Two charged over alleged carjacking, DV warrants



TWO men have been charged over an alleged carjacking and pursuit in Coffs Harbour.

Officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District issued a warning on Friday 7 December, after two men allegedly carjacked a 4WD before striking and injuring a 57-year-old woman.



Police were patrolling Upper Orara Road, Karangi, about 11.20am, when they directed the driver of an SUV to stop.

When the driver allegedly ignored police directions a pursuit was initiated but was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.

That vehicle was found soon after abandoned on East Bank Road, Nana Glen.

About 20 minutes later, emergency services were called to a home on East Bank Road, Nana Glen, after a 66-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by two men who then drove away in his 4WD.

It is alleged a woman was struck when she attempted to stop the vehicle at her gate.

They were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

The 4WD was found on fire about two hours later on Mardells Road, Bucca.

Following extensive inquiries, local police – with assistance from the North Coast DV High Risk Offender Team, Coffs Harbour RES, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, the Dog Unit, and PolAir – arrested Dray Riley, 26, in Coffs Harbour.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with 25 offences relating to the carjacking and pursuit.

He was also charged with the two outstanding arrest warrants for alleged DV offences.

Inquiries continued overnight and about 5am on Saturday 7 December, Richard Carey, 37, was arrested at home in Coffs Harbour.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with 14 offences.

He was also charged with the two outstanding arrest warrants for alleged DV offences.

Both men were refused bail and will appear before court again on 18 December.