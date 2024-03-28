City of Coffs Harbour Mayoral Fund buys collection bins for Little Wings fundraiser



LITTLE Wings has been successful in gaining a grant of $960 through the City of Coffs Harbour Mayoral Discretionary Fund in support of its Fuel Our Planes Return and Earn fundraiser program.

This means the cost of purchasing eight collection bins and stickers has been covered and Little Wings has been able to start supplying bins to participating local schools and businesses.



City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos told News Of The Area, “Little Wings makes a difference on the ground locally, encouraging recycling, which in turn helps fund an air and road transport service to connect children doing it tough with vital medical services.”

The bins are specifically for collecting bottles and tins marked with the 10c return and earn symbol.

“Every 20 bottles equals one litre of fuel for our aircraft… so we hope many people get involved,” Clare Pearson, Little Wings CEO told NOTA.

“Our goal for 2024 is to recycle 150,000 cans and bottles and fund fifteen missions, expand the Return and Earn program to 30 local schools and 30 local businesses around NSW and QLD.”

In Coffs Harbour on Tuesday 5 March, the Little Wings team delivered bins to Sawtell Public School, Orara High School and the Treehouse Early Years Learning Centre.

“Everyone at Treehouse Early Years Learning Centre in Boambee is excited about participating in the fundraiser,” Team Leader Maria Jenkins told NOTA.

“The project is something that is very close to our hearts here.

“We have a few families within our centre that regularly utilise the amazing, caring and supportive services of Little Wings.

“We are so grateful to Little Wings and the Coffs Harbour City Council for the generous donation of the return and earn bin and we cannot wait to start filling it up and earning money to fuel the planes,” she said.

Within the collaboration is Coffs Container Return, the return and earn recycling partner which operates the free bin pick-up service and takes the empty bins back to the participating schools.

Coffs Container Return Manager Luke Seller told News Of The Area, “We are proud to be the official Coffs Harbour depot partner for the Little Wings Fuel Our Planes fundraiser campaign.

“We are honoured to support Little Wings in their vital mission.”

Anyone in the community can support the campaign by taking their containers to 313 Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour.

“We’re open Monday through Saturday and ready to contribute to this meaningful cause,” said Luke.

Little Wings is interested in collaborating with Coffs Harbour schools, preschools, clubs, pubs and local businesses to join the Fuel Our Planes Return And Earn Fundraiser campaign.

Find out more about the fundraiser by visiting www.littlewings.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI