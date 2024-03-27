Nambucca Valley pups take on Autumn dog trials



COMPETITORS from Nambucca and from as far south as Sydney gravitated with their dogs to the Rally and Trick Trials run by the Coffs Harbour Dog Training Club at the Rex Hardaker oval in Toormina.

All sorts of dogs were in action – Border Collies and Kelpies, Poodles and Cavoodles, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Tibetan Spaniels, Pointers, White Swiss Shepherds, Labradors, Shetland Sheep Dogs and more.

“Some dogs are crossbreeds, some are designed for this sort of thing and some are rescue dogs that will do really well at Rally and Tricks because they like to be trained, so that’s a tonne of different breeds all competing together,” said Martin Young, Trial Secretary and Manager for the Rally Obedience and Trick Dog discipline.

“Tricks and Rally are fun sports to get your dog encouraged and engaged and we’ve had 70 owners competing in these events, with 200 runs all up.

“Quite a nice turnout.”

Martin’s job on the day was to organise judges, entries, competitors and the scoring.

There’s a real mix of handlers too.

“Tricks in particular is designed for people with different mobilities so they can compete, which encompasses all members of our community,” said Martin.

Some of the less common breeds of dogs competing were Tibetan Spaniels, White Swiss Shepherds and Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers.

Kerrie Scott, from Nambucca, decided on the latter after she witnessed a very attentive dog with a great connection to its owner.

She then acquired one of her own, who did well over the Autumn event weekend.

“He got two qualifications in his Tricks Advanced, which is the first time he’s ever done it and he got a title in Snooker.”

Originally bred in Nova Scotia, Canada, the ‘Toller’ is a gundog bred primarily for hunting.

The word Toller is derived from their ability to lure within gunshot range.

It’s the smallest of the retrievers, often mistaken for a Golden Retriever.

Tollers are intelligent, eager to please, alert, energetic and, as Kerrie has discovered, perfect for dog events like the Autumn Trials.

By Mary KEILY

