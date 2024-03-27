Peter Natty and Brett Welsh made Life Members of the Nambucca Roosters RLFC



THE Nambucca Roosters Rugby League Football Club held their Sponsor Appreciation and Season Launch event at the Nambucca Leagues and Sports Club on the evening of Wednesday 20 March.

The highlight of the evening was the awarding of Life Membership to two former Nambucca Roosters players.

Mr Peter Natty and Mr Brett Welsh received the honour for services to the Nambucca Roosters RLFC that extended well beyond their playing careers.

Brett Welsh played his junior football, and began his senior career, at the Macksville Sea Eagles in the 1970s and early 80s however headed north to play for the Roosters in 1986.

He played First Grade football for the Roosters until 1989 before heading to the UK to play for a season.

On return to the Nambucca Valley Brett rejoined the Roosters, this time as a player and coach with their Reserve Grade side, continuing in this role for the next four seasons.

Brett continued his association with the Roosters for many more years, serving as a secretary and treasurer on the committee, and was always willing to roll his sleeves up and do whatever was needed for his club.

Already a Life Member of the Nambucca Heads Junior Rugby League Football Club, Brett Welsh told News Of The Area, “I feel very honoured to be presented a Life Membership from this great football club and for me it is just so important to see the Roosters with such a long proud history keep going.”

Mr Peter Natty began his league career at Walcha and continued all the way through to the senior grades.

Peter moved to Sydney to begin a career as a policeman, where he played football for the police side and clubs in both Canley Vale and Camden.

His league career continued while serving with the police at Wee Waa for another five years, before moving to Nambucca Heads and playing First Grade football for the Roosters.

In 1990 Peter hung up his boots and served as Assistant Coach under Rod Urquhart.

Peter remained active in the club for many more years as a committee member, working in the canteen and, with his mate Brett Walsh, always ready to run BBQs and other jobs for the Roosters.

“It is very humbling to be recognised by this great football club that has given me so much enjoyment to be a part of over the years and it is so good to see the Roosters in such a great position as a football club this year.”

By Mick BIRTLES