Nambucca Roosters impress in trial match against Taree City Bulls





THE Nambucca Roosters RLFC had one last opportunity to put some gloss on their game before the 2024 season when they hosted trial matches for their Reserve Grade, U/18s and First Grade teams on the weekend.

The Taree City Bulls came north to Coronation Park with their Firsts and U/18s, while the Roosters’ Reserve Grade squad took on the Narwan Eels, who made the trip to Nambucca Heads from Armidale.

The temperature hovered around the mid-20s however cloud cover for most of the day provided players with a little relief.

Games were played in three 20 minute thirds to ensure dehydration and heat did not become an issue.

The Reserve Grade game was first and the Roosters look like having a strong season ahead with a talented roster who are clearly match fit thanks to a lengthy pre-season training program.

Coach Dean Buchanan, who played some top football himself on Saturday, looks to have his squad primed for Round One of the Group 2 Season.

The Eels ended up taking the game 30-24 in what was a fairly even matchup that demonstrated the Roosters have some impressive depth in their player base.

The U/18s were next out and very quickly displayed their dominance over the visiting Taree City Bulls.

The young Roosters had the visitors chasing a hefty lead early, holding them scoreless in the opening third.

Both teams displayed impressive discipline and maturity, giving the good sized Coronation Park crowd an entertaining game of football.

The Nambucca Roosters came away with the win 38-10.

In the First Grade game the home side drew first blood within minutes however hopes of a one sided match up were dashed as the Bulls were able to gain and maintain possession early in the opening third.

Roosters took out the opening third 10-4, however Taree settled into a rhythm in attack and by the end of the next third, the visitors were in front 14-10.

In the last third of the game the Nambucca Roosters opened with the same attacking plays used at the start of the game and within three minutes a Logan Jones try, converted by Tyronne Roberts-Davis, had them back in front.

Some great attacking in the middle with Dane Saunders getting his team into ideal field position got the crowd to their feet and a Brodie Simons try, converted by Roberts-Davis, sealed the deal, giving the Roosters a 22-14 win over the Bulls.

The next rugby league action at Coronation Park will be Round One of the Group 2 Season on Saturday 13 April when the Nambucca Roosters host the Woolgoolga SeaHorses.

It will also be the first home game for the Nambucca Roosters Ladies Rugby League side in the Group 2 Competition.

By Mick BIRTLES