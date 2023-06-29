Coffs born player in the mix for the FIFA Women’s World Cup

CLARE Wheeler is in the mix to be a part of the Matildas squad at the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Coffs Harbour born player has been selected to the Matildas’ 29-player Provisional Squad that will participate in the final preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which gets underway next month in Australia and New Zealand.



Members of the Matildas Provisional Squad and staff will assemble on the Gold Coast, Queensland, to complete the final preparations for the tournament in a closed high-performance environment.

The Matildas will unveil their final 23-player squad before the FIFA deadline on 9 July, ahead of their first World Cup game against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, 20 July.

Wheeler has played thirteen games for the Matildas, and made her debut for the senior national team in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland in 2021.

She also was a part of the Matildas squad who played at the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Asian Cup in India last year.

Born in Coffs Harbour, the Matildas midfielder played her junior football for Adamstown Rosebud in Newcastle, before playing for the Newcastle Jets and Sydney FC in the A-League Women.

The 25-year-old has spent the past season playing for Everton in the Women’s Super League in England.

Matilda’s head coach Tony Gustavsson said he was looking forward to working with Wheeler and the 28 other players as they prepared for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“From the first day of our first training session in 2021, we said it would take 23 in 23 for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and everyone would have a role to play in that journey,” he said.

“What we have seen is that it has actually taken more than 23 players to bring us to this moment and for that reason I am thrilled to work with the players named in this Provisional Squad during the final phase of our preparation.”

By Aiden BURGESS