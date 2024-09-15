Coffs gears up for Great Southern Bioblitz



THE Great Southern BioBlitz (GSBB) citizen science nature project is back and Coffs Harbour is looking to retain its place as one of the top regions in the Southern Hemisphere.

In 2023, the area had the highest number of identified species uploaded to the iNaturalist app.



Local organiser Nick Lambert, hopes to not only do it again, but to build on the growing number of participants searching for the plants and critters that live here.

“Last year was amazing,” Nick told News Of The Area.

“We found over 2300 species, breaking all our previous records for both species and participants.

“It would be great to do that again.

“Cape Town is the leading area in the Southern Hemisphere and mobilised over 350 people, so we have a way to go to catch up.

“But I am finding more and more people are fascinated by what they can find in our local bushland.”

The Great Southern Bioblitz was created in 2020 by a group of Australians to search out and record our biodiversity.

Participants use the citizen science app iNaturalist, to record what they find over a specified four-day period.

Eighteen countries in three continents were involved last year.

This year’s blitz runs from Friday 20 September, to Monday 23 September.

The North Coast Regional Botanic Garden is again supporting the event.

The Friends of the Botanic Garden are inviting people to become citizen scientists through fun and easy tutorials.

Sessions are from 9am to 1pm on Saturday 21 September, at the gardens in Coffs Harbour.

“Participants in the event last year were surprised by how easy the iNaturalist phone app was to use and how accurate it is in identifying many common plants,” President Graham Tupper told NOTA.

“In less than 15 minutes we can teach you how to use this powerful phone application, which is linked to the Atlas of Living Australia.

“It can equip anyone to become a citizen scientist.”

Participating in the GSBB requires no level of expertise, Nick said.

“Just get out there and have fun with the app.

“There are plenty of experts who will help you with your sightings and there is so much to learn.

“I find parents who go out with their children enjoy this activity just as much.”

The Botanic Garden website also offers a downloadable introductory guide to using iNaturalist, as part of its extensive online learning resources.

By Andrea FERRARI

