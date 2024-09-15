Toormina Public School team wins Sawtell Rotary’s trivia, again



TOORMINA Public School’s trivia team has done it again, winning the Rotary Club of Sawtell’s “famous” annual fundraiser.

The Toormi Tropics were presented with the Highgrove Bathroom Cup for the highest scoring team as well as the third overall trivia prize.



The event attracted a record breaking 280-plus guests and 36 teams to the Sawtell RSL venue.

“As the night’s proceeds are for our youth programs, we had students we support selling the raffle tickets,” Rotary Club of Sawtell’s Youth Director Alan Freedman told News Of The Area.

The young helpers from Toormina High School included Skye who is going on a three-month short-term exchange to Germany in November; Indy, who is going on a year’s exchange to Belgium in January; Jacinta, who is going to a Rymarine program on Marine Biology next month; and Whitby who has just completed a weekend camp at Rotary’s Youth Program of Enrichment.

Coffs Harbour Senior College student Mia was also helping. She is going to the National Youth Science Forum in Brisbane in January.

Meantime, the club has just donated $500 to Boambee Public School to assist with the Year 6 trip to Canberra.

“[Next up], we are about to deliver over $500 worth of books to the five public schools in our area”, Mr Freedman said.

“We are most thankful to the parents of these students who also attended the trivia night along with everyone else who supported us, once again making the youth programs possible.”

By Andrea FERRARI

