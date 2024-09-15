Creative Arts Showcase Brings Schools Together



STUDENTS from five Northern Beaches schools have hit the stage for the first “Gawbarri garluguna – Gather become one” creative arts showcase.

More than 500 public school student performers, and many more helping behind the scenes, worked incredibly hard to perform before a sold-out audience at the Wiigulga Sports Complex on Wednesday, 4 September.



The Showcase opened with a special item featuring First Nations students from each school; Corindi Public School, Mullaway Public School, Sandy Beach Public School, Woolgoolga Public School and Woolgoolga High School.

This was followed by dance, music, choir and drama performances.

Event organiser Tracey Taylor, a teacher at Corindi Public School, said creative arts has “the power to educate, to transform, to activate, inspire and motivate”.

She has specialised in Creative and Performing Arts for over 30 years, previously operating the Corindi School of Dance from 1989 – 2016.

She also has international performance experience.

“I feel like my purpose in life has always been to bring people together, to promote inclusivity, to share the joy of performing arts through praise and positive energy and to simply connect with people – and this combined school’s showcase does exactly that!”

During the show, a short video was played of students saying what they loved about performing.

One student said; “I like how I get to work as part of a team with alot of different people, and I get the opportunity to have fun and just express my feelings.”

Other comments included “I like just being on stage with my friends and just the thrill that it has”; “My favourite type of performance is drama, with comedy and action”; and, “I love performing because it’s a lot of fun and I like to entertain people and have a bit of a laugh.”

“Our combined Northern Beaches Community of Schools (NBCoS) ‘’Showcase! Creative Arts is a powerful learning and transformative platform,” Ms Taylor said.

“All our students’ positive energy is activated during their inspirational and motivated performances to generate their own joy and happiness on-stage, while also entertaining our large community audience.”

By Andrew VIVIAN