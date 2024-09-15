School holidays theatre workshop invites novices to the stage



UMBRELLA Theatrical Productions are seeking participants for a school holiday workshop addressing issues of racism.

“Together, we will create short plays based on the collective life experiences of the workshop participants,” workshop facilitator Adrienne Megan Lester told News Of The Area.



“While based on real-life events and issues, the plays and characters we create are entirely fictitious.

“We use theatrical imagery and symbolism; no one is asked to stand up and ‘tell their story’.”

In a call-out for participants, Umbrella said it welcomes people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

“We are looking for 20 people to participate in the six-day interactive theatre workshop,” said Adrienne.

No acting experience is necessary.

The Coffs Harbour-based project is funded by a NSW Government Regional Youth grant and the City of Coffs Harbour through its Arts and Cultural Development Grants Program.

There is no cost involved to participate.

A free introductory information session will be held on Friday 20 September.

Last year a similar project was run in the Northern Rivers.

“The impact the forum theatre exercises had on the students was profound,” said workshop participant Lachlan, a high school teacher.

“It has a way of connecting with the participants and audience in thought provoking ways, and I continue to see positive change in my classrooms as a direct result to this day.”

To apply, please contact connect@umbrellatp.com.au or call 0422 570 346.

By Andrea FERRARI

