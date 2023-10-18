Coffs Harbour Boardriders take out title on home break

THE COFFS Harbour Boardriders Club has qualified for the most prestigious team event in Australian surfing.

The Coffs team of six won the NSW North event of the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle series, taking out the title on their home break at Coffs Harbour.

The Coffs team came out on top against the best clubs of Northern NSW, winning the final against Byron Bay, Le-Ba, and Kingscliff.

The victory also earnt the Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club qualification to the grand final of the Australian Boardriders Battle series, to be held at Burleigh Heads on 9-10 March, 2024.

The Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club team consisted of Will Martin, Jayke Sharp, Creed Smart, Rosie Smart, Ethan Stocks and Lee Winkler.

Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club social media coordinator Emma Dean highlighted the standout performance of one of the rising stars of Australian surfing.

“Rosie Smart won the Le Tan breakthrough award on Sunday, scoring the highest wave score of the day, a 9.5,” she said.

“Whilst she was surfing, a three-wave set came through – rare for the day, as it wasn’t the greatest conditions – and she was pushed out by two other surfers to get the first two waves, then her wave ended up being the absolute cracker of the day.”

Emma explained what made the Coffs team so successful.

“Sticking with the same team over the past few years to develop a good relationship, cohesion and knowing how each other surfs has really elevated our standings in both the Australian Boardriders Battle and other team events, such as the Straddie Assault on Stradbroke Island and the recent Saltwater Wine teams event in Port Macquarie,” she said.

“Lee Winkler as our master brings a wealth of knowledge and competing experience.

“Being a Championship Tour veteran and our master surfer, Winks’ presence alone is a huge motivation for our team.

“Jayke used to be on the World Qualifying Series and still is reliable as ever to get us results as our power surfer.

“Rosie is now on the World Qualifying Series, in her first year and having some fantastic results, heading to Taiwan in a few weeks for the next event.

“Will Martin has been on the scene as a junior for many years but just now, at the age of fifteen, has had a breakthrough finals appearance for the recent Australian Open of Surfing which is an open men’s event.

“He is really stepping up to the next level; he’s been on the Billabong team for almost eight years now.

“Ethan Stocks is returning after a few years out of the water, in even better form than when he was sixteen.

“Our club is regarded by many, including Surfing NSW and Surfing Australia, to be one of the premier clubs in the country as we are so well organised due to our committee, volunteers, and supporters, across all aspects of our club.

“We have a real depth of talent.”

The Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle is Australia’s biggest grassroots boardriders event and involves more than 70 of Australia’s best boardrider clubs.

Taking place across eight state qualifying rounds, only 32 clubs will come together at the grand final to battle it out to become Australian champions.

