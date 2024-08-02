Coffs Harbour Collectors Fair attracts big crowds



COFFS Collectors Club held a successful annual Collectors Fair at the Exhibition Hall in Coffs Harbour Showground at the end of June.

“We had 1,000 people come to the fair,” Coffs Collectors Club president Julie-Ann Hasson told News Of The Area.



“There were lovely displays including uranium glass by Coleen Cheers.

“Champion of the show was Phillip Constable with his Vegemite display.

“Trading tables selling a variety of collectables included model cars, ceramics, vintage glass, coins, stamps, jewellery, bottles, amongst many other items,” she said.

This year the club included antiques which were very well received.

Coffs Museum sent along the Hardacre taxi, the first taxi in Coffs Harbour.

The Orara Valley museum showcased some working farm machinery and there were cars on display from Coffs Harbour’s vintage car club.

“I would like to thank the public for supporting our event which was a huge success with a record number of people through the doors,” said Julie-Ann.

The Coffs Collectors Club members are proud to give back to the community, with profits from the fair going to the Soup Kitchen, Valery Riding for the Disabled, Surfing for the Disabled and the Coramba Rural Fire Service just to name a few.

“We are always looking out for sponsors so if you are interested or would like to join our club please go to our Facebook page: Coffs Collectors Club,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI

