Coffs Harbour & District Eisteddfod locks in 2024 dates

IT’S ON, the Coffs Harbour & District Eisteddfod’s 52nd competitive performance will take to the stage in May and June 2024.

With the organisers’ AGM held in September, the committee is in place with another year of planning is underway thanks to the support of the valued volunteers.



The Executive Officers returning for 2024 include: President Debbie Waters, Vice President Louise Ray, Secretary Anne Chittick and Treasurer Sandra Goodby.

Returning President Debbie Waters told News of the Area, “Our local Eisteddfod is very fortunate to have its volunteers put their hands up once again to ensure stability and continuation leading into our 52nd year.

“We are also very fortunate and grateful to have RJK Optometry once again support the Coffs Harbour & District Performing Arts community as a very valued major sponsor.”

Debbie and the committee are keen to let everyone in the community know the performance dates and calendar for 2024.

“Although these dates are now booked in, please keep up to date on our website and Facebook pages as due to some venue conflicts etc dates may change slightly,” she said.

Dates for your 2024 diary:

Vocal – 18 and 19 May.

Drama – 25 and 26 May.

Choirs – 29 and 30 May.

Instrumental – 31,1 and 2 June.

Dance Education Schools Day – 7 June.

Dance Group Weekend – 8, 9 and 10 June.

Dance Solos – commence 14 June and go through to 22 June.

The final Dance awards presentation and Eisteddfod concerts are on Saturday 22 June 2024.

“It will be a busy time for our volunteers and we are always looking for new members and helpers,” Debbie said.

“Anybody from our community who feels they can assist, including mums, dads, carers, grandparents, teachers and businesses, please let us know.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, we rely on the support from local businesses and donations.

“If anyone would be interested in supporting our students and performing arts please head to our website https://coffseisteddfod.org.au/ for contacts and information.”

“Our new committee is looking forward to providing opportunities to students in the performing arts once again,” said Debbie.

By Andrea FERRARI