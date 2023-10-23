Empty Bowls fundraiser for Pete’s Place

NOT everyone’s bowl is filled these days, a fact the local Coastal Claymakers are working towards changing for at least one day through their Empty Bowls fundraiser.

Hosted at Bellingen Riverside Cottages, people come along and browse through the locally made bowls, select one and then have it filled with salads and crusty bread.



They can stay and enjoy their meal with friends to the sound of live music.

Wendy Phillips, President of Coastal Claymakers, told News Of The Area that the Coffs Coast ceramics group has been very productive preparing for this fun fundraising event in recent months.

“The Empty Bowls project is a worldwide event that originated in 1990 in Michigan, USA when a high school teacher and his students were searching for a way to raise funds to support a food drive.

“All funds raised are donated to a local charity.

“In our case we are working with Pete’s Place,” Wendy said.

“As a ceramics community we want to draw attention to the fact that in this world, not everyone’s bowl is filled and that we can make a small difference by staging this event to raise funds for a worthy cause.”

In August this year, Coastal Claymakers joined forces with Coffs Harbour TAFE to hold a bowl making day which was followed by a wood-firing at the Glenreagh Street campus.

“We are very lucky to have a local TAFE that offers a diploma course in ceramics and many of our members are former students,” said Wendy.

“We were delighted to have TAFE’s support for this initiative.

“The making and wood-firing process was a great way to galvanise the support of our students and the Coastal Claymakers for a wider community sharing event,” said Sara Bowen, Head Teacher of Creative Industries at Coffs Harbour TAFE.

“There are over 100 bowls in all shapes and sizes to choose from, made and donated by our ceramics community; from Scotts Head to Woolgoolga,” said Wendy.

Filled bowls are $40; you keep the bowl and funds raised will support Pete’s Place, Coffs Harbour.

The Empty Bowls event will be held on Saturday 21 October 2023, from 10am to 2 pm at the Bellingen Riverside Cottages, 224 North Bank Rd, Bellingen.

To join the fun, just turn up on the day.

By Andrea FERRARI