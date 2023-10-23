Plenty to see and do at the Koi, Bonsai and Bromeliad show

KOI, Bonsais and Bromeliads are stars of the show at an exhibition hosted by Vitality Bloom Nursery in Boambee, running from 9am to 4pm Friday 20 through to Sunday 22 October.

An extensive range of bonsais and bromeliads will be on show, many of which are supplied by the Coffs Harbour Tokonoma Bonsai Society.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Owner of Vitality Bloom Nursery, Alicia Kook told News Of The Area, “Dan from The Bonsai Bus will also have a fantastic display of bonsai to view over the course of the three days.

“He will be running demonstrations.”

One highlight to look out for is a demonstration of the secondary styling of a large bonsai tree on Friday at 10:30am.

“Come and see how the experts take it to the next step with further trimming and wiring.”

On Saturday at 10:30am there’s a demonstration on potting up into a bonsai pot.

“Learn how to transition into a bonsai pot, how to ensure good roots and what soil to choose,” said Alicia.

At 12:30 on Sunday visitors can watch Dan refine a developed Juniper to create a fine specimen in the Bonsai Refinement workshop.

Also on offer is an idea for bonsai beginners.

“Buy a pot and tree and get hands-on help to create your own bonsai tree for a $5 donation,” said Alicia.

There’s a Bonsai Competition with five categories to be judged on.

Beginners are welcome and there’s $300 in prizes to be won.

“Larry, a local nursery owner will be in the Greenhouse all weekend with plenty of Bromeliads for sale and bringing a wealth of knowledge which he’s keen to share.

The Australian Koi Association (AKA) Mid North region chapter is participating in this event on Sunday, showing their koi in the Greenhouse.

“We will have numerous displays of koi, koi will be available for sale, there will be koi help desks, looped TV displays, state of the art koi pond equipment, novelties and fish food for sale,” Coffs Harbour Koi Association Club Chairman Gavan Gribble told NOTA.

“There will be things for kids and families to do.

“It really is a very exciting venue and opportunity to showcase Coffs Harbour,” said Gavan.

For information on bonsai workshops, the bonsai competition registry and anything related to the event, visit www.vitalitybloom.com.au.

Lucky door prizes to be won.

Vitality Bloom Nursery is at 19 Lindsays Rd, Boambee.

By Andrea FERRARI