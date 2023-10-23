Quilting and needlecraft on show at Members Exhibition

ALL manner of lovingly created items using fabrics and threads will be on show at Coffs Quilters and Needlecraft Inc. (CQ&N) Members Exhibition.

Displayed in the Norm Jordan Centre, Coffs Harbour Showground on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October, members will be manning tables and mingling to chat with visitors about their creations and the group’s activities.



The myriad works of the members span many types of fibre crafts including quilting, embroidery, weaving, knitting, crochet and cardmaking.

Several large queen-size quilts as well as many arty and crazy quilts will be displayed alongside delicate embroideries and crocheted items.

There are several crocheted rugs using advanced crochet techniques and even some landscapes created in fibre, embroidery and beading.

There is also a display of items produced to meet the President’s Challenge and visitors can vote for their favourite items.

A highlight will be a huge family of gnomes knitted by a keenly growing group of craftswomen.

Inspired by CQ&N member Jill Norton, who came across a knitting pattern book of gnomes, Jennifer West and other members started to knit the various gnome patterns including a mystery pattern.

Each gnome is a character with some special features.

The Gnome Village comes complete with fruit trees, fir trees, houses and mushrooms all knitted or crocheted by these motivated ladies.

The Village has several geographical features to make it interesting.

Throughout the show some members will be demonstrating their skills and will be happy to answer questions about their work, while others will have items for sale.

A special stall that has many pre-loved crafting books, magazines and crafting items will raise funds to benefit Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect).

Aspect runs a local educational facility for primary aged children to prepare them for mainstream education.

Another draw is the raffle with generous packages to win.

Members have made and donated hand-crafted items towards the three prizes.

Each prize has a lap quilt, a crocheted rug, bags, scarves, clothes hangers, coasters, pot holder, key chain, tea towels, beanies and then some other items.

Entry to cover costs is $5 paid at the door.

For more information visit the Coffs Quilters and Needlecraft Inc. Facebook page.

By Andrea FERRARI