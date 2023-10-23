King Tide Brewery celebrates cartooning in the lead-up to Rotary’s Cartoon Awards

KING Tide Breweries and The National Cartoon Gallery have joined forces to share the joys of celebrating cartoonery.

As a lead up to the 35th Rotary Cartoon Awards to be held at the National Cartoon Gallery from 24 November, King Tide Brewing has teamed up with the National Cartoon Gallery to create a pop-up gallery at King Tide Brewery to present a special exhibition, ‘Rotaries @ The Brewery’.



On display will be 34 past Rotary Cartoon Award Cartoons of the Year winners from 1989 to 2022 as well as a video display of 263 category winners.

King Tide Brewing will launch the Rotaries @ The Brewery exhibition on Thursday 26 October from 5:30pm.

Free tickets for the opening are available at www.trybooking.com/CMMVJ.

King Tide Brewing are also canning a collaborative, unique limited-edition brew which will feature a cartoon on the can.

Called ‘Old News – New World Pils’, the bevvy will be released at the opening.

The development of a working partnership between King Tide Brewing and the National Cartoon Gallery (NCG) resulted from discussions between Josh King of King Tide Brewing and Les Davis, Chair of the NCG, at a Coffs Coast Tourism Champions Group breakfast held at the brewery earlier this year.

The Rotary Cartoon Awards were created by the Coffs City Rotary Club, which has provided over $300,000 in prize money for the awards over the past 35 years and continues to be the major sponsor.

The winners of the 2023 Rotary Cartoon Awards will be announced at a gala opening of the exhibition of the 2023 Rotary Cartoon Awards on 24 November and the finalists will be on display at the National Cartoon Gallery from 24 November until 13 March 2024.

By Andrea FERRARI