Coffs Harbour’s junior cricket teams to begin rep season



COFFS Harbour’s best junior cricketers will proudly represent the Coffs Coast as they begin their representative seasons this weekend.

The Sixers Cricket League-Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s junior teams play the opening games of the North Coast Cricket Council’s Inter-District competition on Sunday, in Harwood and Maclean.

The Under 14s begin their title defence in Maclean, when they take on Lower Clarence Cricket Association.

After finishing runners-up last season, the Under 16s team will look to go one better as they play their opening game against Lower Clarence at Harwood Oval.

The Coffs Under 12s open their season against Lower Clarence in Maclean.

Coffs teams play their second game on Sunday, 10 November, when they take on Valleys Cricket in Sawtell and Toormina.

Coffs junior rep teams travel to take on Clarence River Junior Cricket Association on Sunday, 9 February, in Grafton.

The grand finals will be held on Sunday, 16 February.

Seniors

The North Coast Cricket Council’s Inter-District seniors competition got underway last weekend.

Clarence River Cricket Association’s Open’s team had a five-wicket victory against Lower Clarence Cricket Association in Grafton.

Lower Clarence won the toss and opened the batting, being bowled out for 111 in the 28th over.

Clarence River chased down the total in the 28th over.

Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association received a forfeit from Valleys Cricket.

Valleys Cricket Over 40s team had a six wicket win against Sixers Cricket League-Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s Over 40s, in their one-dayer at Phillip Hughes Oval.

Coffs Harbour opened the batting and finished at 8/111 from 40 overs.

Brad Carey top scored with 38, and Ben Nikolajevs was the pick of the Valleys bowlers taking 2-14 from six overs.

Valleys chased down the total in the 39th over, with Joe Costa top scoring on 40 retired not out.

By Aiden BURGESS