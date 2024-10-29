Rising teen star McKee kept it steady to win Ladies Classic



STICKING to a simple game plan was the key to Annalese McKee winning the Golf Centre Ladies Classic at Coffs Harbour Golf Club over the weekend.

McKee, who only recently turned 16, entered the second day of the Ladies Classic with a three-stroke lead.

It was a similar position she found herself in 12 months ago but this time her plan saw the teen turn her lead into victory.

“I just wanted to keep it fairly simple, hit fairways and greens,” McKee said.

“I knew if I did that I wouldn’t have to try and do anything special.”

Hit fairways and greens is exactly what she did on her home course.

Steady golf on the front nine saw McKee extend her lead to six strokes and from that point she didn’t give the rest of the field a chance, closing out her tournament with a back nine of just one-over par.

The final margin was seven strokes with McKee finishing ahead of Quedesha Golledge from Kew.

McKee’s Coffs Harbour club mates Keryn Little and Carrie Fagan finished in a tie for third position.