Comets to host Hoey Moey 9s Tournament



WITH just over two months until the Group 2 Rugby League season kicks off, clubs will have a great chance to prepare for the new season when the Coffs Harbour Comets host their annual Hoey Moey 9s Tournament.

The pre-season nine-a-side competition will be held on Saturday, 8 March, at Geoff King Motors Oval and surrounding fields.

The Coffs Coast’s biggest annual rugby league tournament will feature Men’s Opens, Under 18s, and Ladies Tackle divisions, with the tournament traditionally signalling the beginning of another year of local rugby league.

Macksville Sea Eagles won the Men’s Open final at last year’s tournament, with the Coffs Harbour Comets finishing runners-up.

Wauchope Blues took out the Under 18s title beating Marist Brothers in the final.

The Group 2 Rugby League season kicks off on Saturday, 12 April.

By Aiden BURGESS