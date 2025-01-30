Macksville Country Club Golf



SATURDAY’S big field, good weather and a well manicured course resulted in enjoyable golf and low scores in the Harry Andrews sponsored Stableford.

Michael Trisley finished early with a net 41, normally a winning score, only to be beaten on a count back by Dane Luffman with Roy Rudner second runner up.

Nearest the pins were Luke Laverty who has come through the ranks to A grade, Steve Hosking (B) and Noel Austin (C) grade.

The 206th Mid Week Competition was won by the evergreen Ross Donnelly with Adam Ross runner up.

Handicapper for the Chook Run, Jeff Gore, seems to have a smile on his face when he announces the winner and how many shots he loses, even when it’s himself.

This time it was Lance Hore (6 shots) with Roy Rudner runner up (3) and Max Graham nearest the pin.

On Tuesday the ladies sacrificed their day to allow a big field of veterans to use the course.

By Max TURNER