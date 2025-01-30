Nambucca Bowls Report



THE Wednesday Selected Triples attracted 24 players and the day’s spoils went to Tony Stokes, Ken Brown and Peter Fredericks. Stuart Flack, Michelle Fredericks and Neil Duffus were second and Deb Mann, Sharon Watts and Nerida Blackford third. Duffo was the Lucky Bowler and drew his rink for $300, shared with Stu Flack, Michelle Fredericks, Marhgaret Duffus, L Parry, Michael Hart and Bluto Ruane.

Fri Jan 24 A good field of 66 and Cossie, Pat Kemp and Bruce Mason were the winners with Owen Smith, Dallas Nancarrow and Bluto second. Headbutt Hines, Andrew Shearer and Col Crawford were third. The Lucky Losers went to Bob Sutton, Stu Garvey and Darcy Rostron. Pat Kemp drew Lucky Bowler but failed the take out the Jackpot of $360.

Sat Jan 25 Club Fours Championship Semi-Finals. Dave Ogilvy, Chas Potter, Ken and Adam Rostron def Todd Ryan, Michael Hart, Bill The Welder Coughlan and Ray Grumpy Hunt 20-17. Terry Steele, Joe Franck, Mitch McGill and Ty Webber 29 def Tas Fribbins, Gary Tierney, Neil Duffus and Greg Hodge 20.

Sun Jan 26 Club Fours Championship Final. In a great game contested in great spirit, Adam Rostron and Co. def Ty Webber’s team 22-15.

The Rostron team started very slowly and trailed for a dozen ends before drawing level. Winning 4 ends in a row, saw them with a good lead before dropping a four to tighten things up. On the 20th end and with Ty trailing by three and needing to drive off the holding bowl, he missed and the jack rolled to the opposition for four shots. Shake hands time. Dave Ogilvie was deservedly named Man of the Match – his first Fours win since 1977!

Royal Tar after 2 rounds has Stu Hughes’ team leading, just, on 40 pts and 23 ends from Danny Curran, 40 and 22 and Adam Rostron 40 and 20.

By Charlie POTTER