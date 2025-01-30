Golf, music and community spirit define Australia Day at Nambucca Heads



A CARNIVAL atmosphere engulfed the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club on Australia Day as 102 players hit the fairways for a three-round Ambrose event.

The buzz of a live music ‘party hole’ and performances in the clubhouse added to the festive spirit.

It was a day to remember for the Herbert family, as their team shot an impressive eight-under-par to claim second place, finishing just a quarter of a shot behind the leaders.

It was a perfect blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned expertise, with 16-year-old Ashton and his younger brother Maddox complementing the experience of their father, Troy Herbert, and Peter Scott.

“We all played a solid round of golf today, finishing at eight-under-par,” Ashton said.

“Unfortunately, we came second to a group of visitors from Macksville by just 0.25 of a shot.

“But we’ve made an impressive start to the three-round event and set ourselves up for a potential big win.”

Ashton’s meteoric rise in the golf world has been a standout story, highlighted by his near-record-breaking performance last month when he carded a stunning 66, just one stroke shy of the course record.

But it’s clear talent runs in the family, as Troy playfully reminded everyone.

“Ashton’s progress has been excellent. A 66 is a fantastic round, but it’s still one shot off my course record of 65,” he laughed.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Maddox is already making his mark in adult competitions, signaling a bright future for the Herbert family and the golf club.

Inside the clubhouse, the celebrations continued as 14-year-old Dylan Wigley entertained the crowd with a setlist spanning six decades of music, including hits from The Beatles, INXS, Oasis, and Coldplay.

“It was my first time playing at the golf club, and the atmosphere was amazing,” Wigley said.

“The people were really friendly and supportive.”

With an electrifying mix of competition, music, and camaraderie, Australia Day at Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club was a resounding success, setting the stage for more thrilling rounds to come.