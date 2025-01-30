Coffs Harbour 2025 Australia Day Award Winners



FOUR local legends were honoured at the 2025 Australia Day Awards celebrated at a special ceremony at C.ex Coffs.

City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams announced the winners, recognising the work of Phil McMullen, Nathan Armstrong, Barry Powells and Scott Cordwell whose passion, dedication, and selflessness have had a profound impact on their community.



“Today is all about recognising the extraordinary people who go above and beyond to make a difference,” Mayor Williams said.

“Receiving an Australia Day award is testament to the positive impact one person or group can have on the lives of others and the vibrant community we all cherish.”

Phil McMullen was named the 2025 Citizen of the Year for his work as a football coach, youth mentor, and advocate for local refugee families.

After developing his passion for football at Orara High School, Phil’s career took him to Sydney where he worked for the Australian Youth Football Institute before returning to Coffs Harbour to lead RISE, a community program supporting youth from diverse and refugee backgrounds.

“To be nominated for the Citizen of the Year Award was truly amazing, I was totally taken by surprise,” Phil told News Of The Area.

“Just to be in the company of so many fantastic nominees who do all kinds of wonderful community work was an honour.

“Winning the award is very special to me and I’m so happy for the RISE Program to be recognised.

“The team of volunteers who make it happen daily are really amazing and of course the kids, they are the ones who have created something very unique to make RISE what it is.”

Through RISE, Phil has helped countless young people build confidence and resilience.

His leadership has made a big impact on children’s lives across the region, creating positive ripple effects across the entire local community.

Nathan Armstrong was presented with the Young Citizen of the Year award for his role as a passionate on-air presenter, generous radio mentor and all-round community advocate whose impact reaches far beyond his work with youth community radio station 104.1 CHY FM.

Nathan has played a key role in assisting local seniors with navigating the internet and smartphones, helping them stay connected and strengthening community bonds across Coffs Harbour.

He told NOTA that receiving the Young Citizen of the Year award means so much to him as it recognises his work helping and supporting the Coffs Harbour community.

“As a 104.1 CHY FM radio presenter for the past eight years, not only have I enjoyed presenting by sharing stories and music but also mentoring young people to find their voice.

“I am also very proud to have helped local seniors with technology, enabling them to do things such as connecting with loved ones, accessing important information and helping them deal with the ever changing digital world.

“This award inspires me to continue making a positive difference in the community.”

Barry Powells was named Senior Citizen of the Year for his decades-long service to the Coffs Harbour region.

Mr Powells has contributed to the Coffs Harbour Show Society, the NSW Rural Fire Service, and as president of Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare (CHRL).

Under his leadership, CHRL expanded its programs, with over 380 volunteers working at 41 restoration sites across the coast.

“I am honoured to have received this award and proud to have been nominated by two people I met while working on Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare projects who appreciate what we do to improve our local natural environment,” Barry told NOTA.

“This award is also recognition for all the other senior citizens who work so passionately for the Landcare organisation in Coffs Harbour.”

Scott Cordwell received the Aussie Spirit Award for his selfless contributions to the Eastern Dorrigo Mountain community.

Known for his generosity, Scott has organised events like the 2024 Remembrance Day service in Ulong and spearheaded the installation of a headstone for a local WW1 veteran.

He also jumped into action to support wildlife affected by the 2019/2020 bushfires; has fostered working dogs in need of a new home; and has helped counter social isolation in the community by offering a free shuttle bus service as a volunteer driver.

The awards were part of a range of activities organised by the City of Coffs Harbour for the community on Australia Day, which also included a free BBQ breakfast at Brelsford Park, a ‘Big Dig’ treasure hunt at Jetty Beach, and the first citizenship ceremony of the year, which saw around 40 people from seven countries take the pledge to officially become Australian citizens.

By Andrea FERRARI