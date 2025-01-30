All levels of government unite in aftermath of Nambucca Leagues Club fire



THE three levels of government have come together in support of the Nambucca Leagues and Sports Club, which was destroyed by a devastating structure fire last Wednesday morning.

The day after the fire, representatives from local, state and federal governments converged on the site at Sport Street, Nambucca Heads to meet with emergency services personnel on the scene.



Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan, State Member for Oxley Michael Kemp and Nambucca Valley Mayor Gary Lee addressed club management, staff and board members, as well as representatives from local sports groups with links to the club, to express their sympathy and understanding of the impact such an event has on the community and individuals.

The MPs then spoke to a group of employees in private to gain an understanding of their concerns and offer what support they could regarding employment.

“My heart goes out to the whole community, especially the staff of the club,” Mr Kemp told News Of The Area.

“I would like to thank all involved with the emergency response and I will be there to support the club through the next few months.

“My office will assist the staff trying to get new jobs, liaise with state bodies for approvals, and look at grant processes to help where possible.”

Also present was Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell of NSW Fire and Rescue, who put to rest early speculation regarding the cause of the disaster.

A full 24 hours since the fire and the site had only just been rendered safe enough for investigators to enter the area and begin their painstaking work.

In addition to the loss of the club facilities and jobs was the destruction of irreplaceable memorabilia such as trophies, historic team photos and honour boards.

A spokesperson for the Nambucca Roosters RLFC noted that this should serve as a strong reminder to sporting clubs, associations and volunteers groups that, in the interest of preserving your organisation’s history, items that can be copied or duplicated should be copied, digitally where possible, and stored off site.

While it is yet to be confirmed just what memorabilia survived the fire, those who may have copies of Nambucca Strikers memorabilia are asked to email Strikers Vice President Ben Honeybrook at bjhoneybrook@icloud.com.

For Nambucca Roosters historic team photos and other memorabilia please email Mick Birtles at mickbirtlesphotography@gmail.com.

Over the months ahead the impact of the fire on the community will be felt acutely with major sporting events such as the 44th Annual Challenge Cup taking place over the period 14 to 16 March and hosted by the Nambucca Strikers.

Traditionally the Nambucca Leagues and Sports Club has been central to the hosting of this event.

By Mick BIRTLES

