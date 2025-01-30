Coffs yachties’ sailing success



COFFS Harbour Yacht Club (CHYC) members have scored great results at the National Sabot Championships in Drummoyne.

CHYC sent four junior sailors to this month’s titles.

Finn Savage finished in the top ten and was fourth in Heat 5.

Joel Vaiciurgis sailed his new sabot “not so LITTLE”, which he and his sailor dad, Peter, built.

Max Ross, competing against 56 others in his first Sabot Nationals, improved his position in every race.

And Ned Ross won the handicap series in the race category for young and developing sailors.

The National Heron Championships held in St Leonards, Victoria, also saw winning results for the CHYC team.

In winds ranging from low to 25 knots, the four-boat team produced outstanding finishes.

The women’s team, Kylie Vaiciurgis and daughter Mia, placed second overall with a first in one heat and a first place for female skipper.

Joel Vaiciurgis teamed up with dad Peter, who skippered the boat, to achieve third overall, winning two heats and the invitation race.

Max Ross teamed up with dad Adam to achieve sixth overall and placed second in two heats.

Chris Denman and daughter Chelsea finished tenth overall out of 43 entries and were awarded the family trophy.

Steve Russell represented CHYC in the Arrow 14ft Catamaran National Championships at Altona Yacht Club, Victoria.

He finished fourth (only two points behind third place after ten races), placing first on handicap.

The Scow and Lowriders National Moth Championships took place in Saratoga on the NSW Central Coast.

Symon Willman and Graham Patterson represented CHYC.

Having some of the oldest boats in the fleet, they were allocated “good” handicaps.

Even so, Symon in “Skippa” was a charger, finishing some big wind races in Wednesday’s East Coast low.

There was drama on “Agile’, skippered by Graham.

It was reaching when the 60-year-old glue holding the mast base frame and mast post inside the hull gave way.

The next two days were spent repairing it in time for the last two days of racing.

On handicap, Symon finished first and Graham placed third and was awarded the Snubby Award for Best Regatta Repair.

After completing the Heron titles in Victoria, Peter Vaiciurgis with daughter Mia competed in the NS 14 Championships at Wangi, NSW, sailing “Lookin’ Good”.

Finn Savage also raced in the NS 14s with his father, Ryan, sailing “Cutlass”.

After seven races, Peter and Mia had taken out the championship with a total of nine points, seven points ahead of second place with four firsts a second and a third in seven races.

Ryan and Finn with one second place, two thirds, and two fourths, finished fourth out of the seventeen entrants. It was an outstanding effort from Coffs Harbour yachties.

CHYC spokesperson Moyra Mendham told News Of The Area, “CHYC are so proud of our sailors who gave up their holidays to represent the club and in doing so achieved these outstanding results.

“They are excellent ambassadors for our small club [and] put Coffs Harbour on the map as a sailing community to be reckoned with.”

By Andrea FERRARI

