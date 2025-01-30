24 Gills Road, Lorne is on the market with Martin Newell/Percival Property



24 Gills Road, Lorne

52.39ha/129.5 acres

A RARE opportunity to acquire a premium rural property in the heart of Lorne Valley.

Spanning 52.39 hectares, this highly productive farmland is ideal for cattle operations while offering unmatched lifestyle potential.

Highly Fertile Land: A mix of fertile river and creek flats, complemented by gentle clay loam slopes.

Proven Productivity: Supports 50+ breeders grazing on kikuyu, clover, and ryegrass, with a reputation for producing quality stock.

Water Security:

Frontage to Camden Haven River with an irrigation license.

Large dams and creek lines ensure year-round water availability.

Located in a high rainfall area for reliable water supply.

Infrastructure:

Fifteen well-fenced paddocks with dependable water systems.

Quality stockyards and ample shedding to streamline operations.

Equine facilities, including a dressage and training arena.

The Homestead:

A charming home with three bedrooms plus a study.

Renovated with modern comforts while preserving timeless character.

Timber kitchen, updated bathroom, and ensuite in the main bedroom.

Features high ceilings, timber floors, spacious rooms, and a slow-combustion fireplace.

Energy-efficient with a 6.6kW solar system and air conditioning.

Surrounded by lush gardens and park-like grounds, offering serene outdoor entertainment spaces.

Lifestyle and Location:

Lorne Park combines rural living with accessibility, located just 15 minutes from Laurieton, 40 minutes to Port Macquarie CBD, and close to the Mid North Coast’s pristine beaches, rivers, lakes, and national parks.

This premier property balances productivity and lifestyle, making it an exceptional choice for those seeking a high-quality rural investment.

Sale Details:

The property is being sold through an Expression of Interest program, closing at 3 pm on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The vendors reserve the right to accept offers at any time before the closing date.