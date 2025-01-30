Hooked on the Camden Haven



LATELY the weather’s been all over the place, swinging wildly from strong north-easterlies to sudden, powerful southerly buster changes.

These dramatic shifts really shake things up in the water, stirring things around and sending the fish scrambling.



Anglers have been consistently reporting excellent bream catches throughout the Hastings River.

Prawns and yabbies have proven to be irresistible baits for these feisty fish.

Further upstream, flathead have been actively feeding, with both surface and diving lures proving highly effective.

Blue Swimmer crabs have been plentiful around Pelican Island, yielding some impressive catches.

Mud crabs have also been cooperative in areas like Dennis Bridge and Fernbank Creek, likely benefiting from the recent freshwater influx.

Despite the easterly winds, North Shore Beach has been a hotspot for bream and whiting during daylight hours.

Evening sessions have also produced some rewarding tailor catches.

The inshore fishing scene has truly ignited this week, with mackerel fever gripping local anglers. Plomer Bay has become a magnet for those seeking Spanish mackerel, and their efforts have been rewarded with fantastic results for this time of year.

The occasional cobia has also been encountered, adding to the excitement.

The continued forecast of southerly winds is expected to maintain these favourable conditions and hopefully bring in even more fish.

While the FAD has been a bit inconsistent, the mahi mahi encountered have generally been of good size.

Anglers fishing the reefs have reported catches of snapper, pearl perch, and the occasional kingfish.

However, strong currents have made it challenging to reach the deeper waters with baits.

Crowdy Head and Perpendicular Point have been prime spots for luderick and drummer fishing, with excellent catches reported.

Tailor have been present, though primarily in smaller “chopper” sizes.

A few nice bream have also been taken during the early morning hours. Flathead remain a common catch in the river, with Queens Lake proving to be a particularly productive spot. Both surface lures and baits have been effective.

The break walls and Henry Kendall have seen a resurgence in luderick activity, with both cabbage and artificial weed producing good results.

After dark, these locations have also yielded some respectable bream catches, with mullet strips proving to be a top choice for bait.

Further north, Grassy continues to deliver catches of both Spanish and spotted mackerel, along with cobia.

However, sharks remain a persistent challenge, as does acquiring live bait.

The anglers who have headed further out to sea, have encountered schools of yellowfin tuna, mahi mahi, and wahoo, creating some truly unforgettable fishing experiences.

The Macleay River has been producing high-quality whiting, with the sand flats around Jerseyville being a particularly worthwhile fishing destination.

Lucky anglers fishing the rocks around the Gaol and Hat Head ledges have been rewarded with catches of cobia and kingfish.

By Kate SHELTON