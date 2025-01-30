Statement issued on Co-op recovery and fundraising



THE MANAGEMENT of Laurieton Seafoods and the Laurieton Fisherman’s Co-op have released an official statement in the wake of the devastating structure fire which destroyed their premises a fortnight ago.

“The stakeholders of the Laurieton Fisherman’s Co-operative and the Laurieton Seafoods business (takeaway) would like to thank the community for all of their generous donations and offers to help since the tragic events of the Co-op building burning down on Wednesday 15 January, 2025,” the statement begins.



The statement clarifies the ownership arrangement of both the Co-op land and the retail business which utilised the site.

“The land that the Co-operative sits on is owned by NSW Crown Lands and is leased on a long term arrangement to the Laurieton Fisherman’s Co-operative.

“The Laurieton Seafoods business, owned by Cody Weston, leases the space from the Co-operative to run his takeaway and seafood retail business.

“The Co-operative is the landlord to the Laurieton Seafoods business.

“In essence Crown Lands are the landlord of the Co-operative.”

The statement then went on to address issues of insurance.

“Both the Co-operative and the business have their own insurance policies and assessors have attended the site to commence the process of insurance and the steps to move forward from here.

“At this stage, until the insurance process has been completed it is unknown whether the cover will be enough to rebuild the necessary infrastructure and contents of the buildings as it were.”

It also outlined the desire of all stakeholders to rebuild.

“The intention at this point in time is that all parties would like to see the Co-operative and the Laurieton Seafoods business in a position to operate as they previously have from the same site.”

Clarification was then provided over the utilisation of community fundraising.

“Initially, a bank account is going to be established for the funds in the name of the Community Fundraising Events, with signatories representative of the Laurieton Seafoods business, Laurieton Fisherman’s Co-operative and an independent third party to ensure that all funds raised are used in an appropriate and transparent manner.

“Both the Laurieton Seafoods business owner and Laurieton Fishermans Cooperative wish to assure the community that funds raised will be used for these purposes, and that it is possible that these needs may change over time as the process continues.

“All parties agree that if surplus funds are achieved to what is needed, the community fundraising group will assist to make decisions on providing those excess funds to a worthy community cause or a number of causes.”